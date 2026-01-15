Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halliburton stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halliburton alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1%

Halliburton stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $246,938.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,095.92. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,854 shares of company stock worth $7,915,138. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.