Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Bought by Tassel Capital Management Inc.

Tassel Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 18.9% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,202,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,221,000 after acquiring an additional 582,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 435,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 39.1%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.