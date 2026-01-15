Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 29,440 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

