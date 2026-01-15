Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $64,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $485.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

