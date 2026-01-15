Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,220,000 after buying an additional 4,524,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after buying an additional 1,836,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,352,000 after buying an additional 28,455,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,835,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,441,000 after buying an additional 1,175,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

SCHG stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.