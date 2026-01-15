Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE is Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $689.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

