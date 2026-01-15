First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 45.8% – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) rose 45.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 3,982,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 650,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

First Andes Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

