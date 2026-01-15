Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 956 and last traded at GBX 964.15. 3,188,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,055,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital started coverage on Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,755 to GBX 1,817 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,397.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12. Also, insider Daniel Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 per share, for a total transaction of £46,520. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,790 shares of company stock worth $20,056,160 and have sold 61,854 shares worth $70,913,541. Insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

