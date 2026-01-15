Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 36.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) was up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 205,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Stock Up 36.4%

The company has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.