Tassel Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,791 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Tassel Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,465,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 670,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $75.91.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.