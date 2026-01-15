Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Stock Position Boosted by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 416,582 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,859,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,176,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,717,000 after buying an additional 330,726 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,991,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after acquiring an additional 183,462 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

