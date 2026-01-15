Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $255.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.