UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,228 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $334.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

