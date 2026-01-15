Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

