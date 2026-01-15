Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Kroger Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:KR opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Stories

