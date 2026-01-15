Postrock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3%

SNPS opened at $505.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.