Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $638.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $583.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $644.59. The company has a market cap of $298.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on CAT to $740 from $730 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. recent levels — a clear buy-side signal that can support near-term inflows. JPMorgan raises price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on CAT to $740 from $730 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. recent levels — a clear buy-side signal that can support near-term inflows. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s market capitalization topped $300 billion amid an AI-driven rally, a sign investors are attributing incremental growth/efficiency or multiple expansion to AI exposure — this momentum can attract momentum traders and ETFs. Caterpillar Crosses $300 Billion

Caterpillar’s market capitalization topped $300 billion amid an AI-driven rally, a sign investors are attributing incremental growth/efficiency or multiple expansion to AI exposure — this momentum can attract momentum traders and ETFs. Neutral Sentiment: A bullish thesis piece summarizes upside drivers for CAT (valuation, services, AI/automation tailwinds). It reinforces positive narratives but is an opinion piece rather than company disclosure. Bull Case Theory

A bullish thesis piece summarizes upside drivers for CAT (valuation, services, AI/automation tailwinds). It reinforces positive narratives but is an opinion piece rather than company disclosure. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a planned leadership transition in Construction Industries: long-time group president Tony Fassino will retire May 31, 2026, with internal successor Rod Shurman named effective Feb. 1 — an orderly, internal promotion that suggests continuity rather than disruption. Leadership Transition

Caterpillar announced a planned leadership transition in Construction Industries: long-time group president Tony Fassino will retire May 31, 2026, with internal successor Rod Shurman named effective Feb. 1 — an orderly, internal promotion that suggests continuity rather than disruption. Negative Sentiment: Be aware of ticker confusion: a separate small-cap miner, CAT Strategic Metals (ticker CAT on other exchanges), announced an REE project MOU — unrelated to Caterpillar Inc. Misreading that news could create noisy, misleading headlines for retail investors. CAT Strategic Metals MOU

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $730.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price objective (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.