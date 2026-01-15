Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 7,423 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 626,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $219.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.78. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

