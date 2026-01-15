Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 4th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

