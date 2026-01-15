Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1299 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This is a 0.6% increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

