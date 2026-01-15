Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after purchasing an additional 559,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,563,000 after purchasing an additional 148,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $87.23 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

