Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after purchasing an additional 559,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,563,000 after purchasing an additional 148,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record highs and bullish technicals: multiple reports note gold printed new all?time highs and remains in a confirmed bull trend as buyers defend moving?average support, reinforcing ETF inflows into IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: New Record High Confirms Bull Trend
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk lifting safe?haven demand: coverage points to Iran tensions as a key catalyst pushing gold toward higher targets, supporting flows into bullion-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold News: Record Breakout as Iran Tensions Push Price Toward $5,000 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Soft inflation and Fed uncertainty supporting gold: several pieces highlight cooler CPI and labour?market dynamics that raise the odds of easier policy, a tailwind for gold and for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver Surge as Inflation Cools and Geopolitical Risks Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Silver rally adds breadth to the metals complex: silver is approaching historic highs (near $90+) which typically draws investor interest to the sector and can boost gold ETF demand. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars Above $90
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets and long?term narratives: bullish forecasts (e.g., Citigroup and VanEck commentary) outline $5,000/oz gold scenarios—supportive for long?term IAU positioning but not an immediate guaranteed price path. Gold will hit $5,000/oz, silver $100/oz by March, but gold will be vulnerable to correction afterward – Citigroup
- Neutral Sentiment: Intra?day technical guides and trading levels: market analysis pieces provide key entry/exit levels for active traders—useful for short?term flows but not directional guarantees for ETF performance. Gold market analysis for January 14 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Technical correction / profit?taking risk: some outlets report early?session declines and possible technical pullbacks after record settlements, which can trigger short?term outflows from IAU. Gold Declines on Likely Technical Correction, Possible Profit-Taking
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term pullbacks tied to rate?pause expectations: at least one note flags gold slipping below $4,600 as market pricing of Fed actions shifts—rate expectations can create volatility for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Slips Below $4,600, Silver Finds Support
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
