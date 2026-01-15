Sutton Place Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,906,000 after buying an additional 3,518,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after buying an additional 540,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,991,000 after buying an additional 999,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after buying an additional 1,743,904 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

