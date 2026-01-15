Procyon Advisors LLC Has $32.56 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $32,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CGDV opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.