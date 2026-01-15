Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9,327.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 193,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,589.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,884,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after purchasing an additional 79,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

