Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,600 at Citigroup

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,600 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,068.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Performance

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 3,682 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 645.55 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,898.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,259.93.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.