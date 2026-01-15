JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £102.56 to £100.33 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CRH from £105.04 to £105 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CRH from GBX 8,682 to £103.86 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £103.06.

LON CRH opened at GBX 9,142 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. CRH has a 52 week low of GBX 5,748 and a 52 week high of GBX 9,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,086.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,423.76.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

