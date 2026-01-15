iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Holdings Boosted by Roberts Financial LLC

Roberts Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 11.7% of Roberts Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roberts Financial LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IEUR opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.