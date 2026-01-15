Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2,773.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,145 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.