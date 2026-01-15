Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.26 and last traded at GBX 1.26. Approximately 1,411,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 700,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Roquefort Therapeutics

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Dr Darrin Disley purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, for a total transaction of £8,500,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

