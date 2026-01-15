Short Interest in Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA) Grows By 269.9%

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,580 shares, a growth of 269.9% from the December 15th total of 3,671 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IMRA stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of 348.00 and a beta of -6.67.
About Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF
