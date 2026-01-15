Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Increases By 265.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,095 shares, a growth of 265.5% from the December 15th total of 1,394 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services. Security Investors, LLC, which operates under the name Rydex Investments, serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. State Street Bank and Trust Company acts as the administrator of the Fund.

