Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,199,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,471,395,000 after purchasing an additional 226,224 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,334,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,664,000 after acquiring an additional 247,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.20. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.05.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

