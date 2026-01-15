eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,912 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,825. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.