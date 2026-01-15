iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.50. The firm has a market cap of $760.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $699.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

