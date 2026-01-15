Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Rises By 445.7%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,159 shares, an increase of 445.7% from the December 15th total of 14,873 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 353,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.83 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1699 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

