Analysts Set Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) PT at $4.25

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BITF. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Bitfarms by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 41.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 34.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 538,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137,782 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BITF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 3.81. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker BITF. The company engages in the large-scale operation of cryptocurrency mining farms, leveraging specialized computing hardware to validate and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. By converting electrical energy into computing power, Bitfarms plays a critical role in processing transactions on the Bitcoin network and earning mining rewards.

Bitfarms operates data centers in several jurisdictions with access to low-cost, primarily renewable energy sources.

