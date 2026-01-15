Analysts Set Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) PT at $4.25

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BITF. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BITF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms
Bitfarms Price Performance
Shares of BITF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 3.81. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker BITF. The company engages in the large-scale operation of cryptocurrency mining farms, leveraging specialized computing hardware to validate and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. By converting electrical energy into computing power, Bitfarms plays a critical role in processing transactions on the Bitcoin network and earning mining rewards.
Bitfarms operates data centers in several jurisdictions with access to low-cost, primarily renewable energy sources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.