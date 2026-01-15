EquipmentShare.com Inc Prices IPO at $23.50-$25.50 Per Share (EQPT)

EquipmentShare.com Inc (EQPT) is planning to raise $747.25 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 30,500,000 shares at $23.50-$25.50 per share.

In the last year, EquipmentShare.com Inc generated $4.36 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $70 million. EquipmentShare.com Inc has a market-cap of $6.16 billion.

EquipmentShare.com, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Texas) We are one of the fastest-growing and largest equipment rental providers in the United States based on revenue, with 373 operational locations (which includes 342 full-service rental locations, 22 building materials locations, and 9 dealerships) across 45 states and $8.1 billion in OEC as of Sept. 30, 2025. (Note: EquipmentShare Ownedâ€? or â€?owned rental equipmentâ€? OEC is defined as the total original cost of equipment that is under our management that we own or have the rights to rent or sell to customers under our manufacturer purchase agreements, and excludes certain costs incurred to prepare equipment for its intended use and costs incurred to transport the asset from one location to another prior to its first rental.) Our footprint spans major metros, industrial corridors, and emerging construction markets across the U.S. We continue to deepen our presence in regions with long-term infrastructure and industrial tailwinds, including the Gulf Coast, Southwest, Midwest, and Southeast. At the same time, we see meaningful white space in underpenetrated regions such as the West Coast and Northeast, where our pipeline includes targeted site launches aligned with large-scale project demand and national customer pull-through. Our network allows us to serve a broad customer base of local and regional contractors, national builders, and blue-chip industrial companies with scale, speed, and seamless coordination. We have a large and diverse fleet sourced from premium brands, including John Deere, JLG, CASE, Genie, JCB, Cummins, Toyota, and Hitachi. We are one of the largest purchasers of equipment in the industry, as evidenced by our equipment spend of $1.6 billion in 2024, which helps us negotiate competitive pricing terms and satisfy growing demand. Our fleet is 18 months younger than rental peers on average on an original cost basis and one of the youngest in the industry and we believe our fleet also has the highest level of connectivity and data collection given our T3 platform, reducing replacement capital expenditures and providing us significant fleet management flexibility during an economic cycle. We rent a broad general construction lineup (earthmoving, aerial, material handling) and a growing specialty portfolio. As of Sept. 30, 2025, we estimate that approximately 15 percent of our rental OEC is specialty, including power generation, pumps, HVAC, and industrial tooling solutions. We are able to make smarter equipment purchase decisions as a result of having our fleet connected across our T3 platform. T3 enables real-time visibility into equipment efficiency, customer utilization, and the optimum time for disposal out of the rental fleet. This allows us to be more efficient and targeted with new purchases, while effectively delivering the types of equipment that our customers demand ahead of our competition. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2025. (Note: EquipmentShare.com disclosed the terms for its IPO – 30.5 million shares at a price range of $23.50 to $25.50 – to raise $747.25 million, if priced at the $24.50 mid-point of its range, according to its S-1/A filing dated Jan. 13, 2026. Background: EquipmentShare.com filed its S-1 for its IPO on Dec. 9, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated initial proceeds are $100 million, a boilerplate figure. Some Wall Street pros estimate that EquipmentShare.com’s IPO could raise between $700 million and $825 million.) “.

EquipmentShare.com, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 7700 employees. The company is located at 5710 Bull Run Drive Columbia, MO, 65201 and can be reached via phone at (573) 299-5222 or on the web at http://www.equipmentshare.com/.

