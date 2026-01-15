Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $43.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,540.08. This trade represents a 28.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 61.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.55 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.08. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.03. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -836.36%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

