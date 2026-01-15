Desjardins Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$100.09 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.60 and a 1 year high of C$118.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

