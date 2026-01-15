EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 203,626 shares, a growth of 458.0% from the December 15th total of 36,489 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EUDA Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of EUDA Health worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EUDA Health Stock Down 9.0%

Shares of EUDA opened at $1.91 on Thursday. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of -0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

Featured Articles

