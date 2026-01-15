Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.17 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $178.68 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $714,801,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,295,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,711,000 after buying an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

