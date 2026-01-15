Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QNCX. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. D. Boral Capital boosted their price target on Quince Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNCX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quince Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions.

