Financial Survey: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) vs. Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $111.82 million 1.37 $12.13 million $1.91 18.46 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $91.27 million 2.03 $21.32 million $0.18 43.58

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 555.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 8.01% 5.27% 0.40% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 8.11% 8.07% 1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Finward Bancorp and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 1 0 4 0 2.60

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.71%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Finward Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.