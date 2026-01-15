Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2026

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSFGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.6750 and last traded at $13.6750. Approximately 42,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.8970.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Down 8.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master is a diversified global children’s entertainment company specializing in the design, development and marketing of toys, games and digital content. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including action figures, preschool toys, outdoor and lifestyle toys, puzzles and games. Beyond traditional play patterns, Spin Master has expanded its reach into interactive and technology-driven products that engage children across physical and digital platforms.

Among its signature brands are PAW Patrol, the animated rescue pup franchise that has become a staple of children’s programming and merchandising worldwide; Hatchimals, the line of interactive creatures that debuted in 2016; and Air Hogs, known for innovative remote-control vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.