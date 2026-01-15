Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.6750 and last traded at $13.6750. Approximately 42,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.8970.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Down 8.2%

Spin Master Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master is a diversified global children’s entertainment company specializing in the design, development and marketing of toys, games and digital content. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including action figures, preschool toys, outdoor and lifestyle toys, puzzles and games. Beyond traditional play patterns, Spin Master has expanded its reach into interactive and technology-driven products that engage children across physical and digital platforms.

Among its signature brands are PAW Patrol, the animated rescue pup franchise that has become a staple of children’s programming and merchandising worldwide; Hatchimals, the line of interactive creatures that debuted in 2016; and Air Hogs, known for innovative remote-control vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.