Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.6550. 14,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.2234.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

Admiral Group plc is a UK-based specialist insurer founded in 1993 and headquartered in Cardiff, Wales. Since its inception, the company has focused on developing straightforward insurance products sold directly to customers, pioneering the use of online sales and multi-car policies. Admiral’s low-overhead model and emphasis on technology have helped it establish a significant presence in the personal lines insurance market.

The core offering of Admiral Group centers on motor insurance, with additional products including home insurance, travel cover and breakdown assistance.

