American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Stock Price Up 59.8% – What’s Next?

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 59.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.39. 11,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

American Clean Resources Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -0.25.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

American Clean Resources Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) operates as a renewable energy and biomass thermal fuels company in the United States. The company’s primary business involves converting organic waste streams—such as dairy and livestock manure—into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas (RNG) through high-solids anaerobic digestion technology. This RNG is then supplied to utilities and industrial customers seeking to decarbonize operations and comply with emerging low-carbon fuel standards.

Beyond biogas production, American Clean Resources Group manufactures and distributes biomass thermal fuels, including wood pellets and specialty briquettes, for residential, commercial, and industrial heating markets.

