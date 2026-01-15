Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3.20. Approximately 3,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.55.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (5.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.05% and a negative net margin of 117.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI

