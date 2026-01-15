Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.25 and last traded at €20.45. 48,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.65.

Stabilus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.18 and a 200-day moving average of €22.84.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

Featured Articles

