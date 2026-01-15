Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 4,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7796.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APWC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co, Ltd. is a Thailand-based manufacturer and distributor of electrical wire and cable products. The company specializes in a broad range of products, including low- and medium-voltage power cables, building wires, control and instrumentation cables, telecommunications cables, and specialty conductors. Through its integrated production facilities in the Bangkadi Industrial Estate near Bangkok, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable serves both domestic construction and industrial markets as well as export customers across Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1979, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has grown from a local wire producer into a regional supplier recognized for its quality control and adherence to international standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.