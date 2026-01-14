Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on December 17th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apple alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 12/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYM) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/17/2025.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,980,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,058,941. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 114,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.